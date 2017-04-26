Mural Representing Fairfield’s History Demolished Along with Building Gutted by Fire

FAIRFIELD — A mural representing Fairfield’s historical roots is being demolished along with the building it’s painted on — the old Pepper Belly’s Comedy Club.

The building was gutted by a fire in 2013.

Owner Wayne Mathew told FOX40 he’s sick over the loss of the mural, but restoring the building was just too costly.

Built in the 1920’s, the building was Fairfield’s only movie theater for many years before it was turned into a comedy club.

Some neighbors say they the burned out building was an eyesore for too long, and are looking forward to a new business taking its prime downtown location.