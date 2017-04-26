× Piano Key Crosswalks Pop Up Around Downtown Modesto

MODESTO — Forget neckties, piano keyboard crosswalks are appearing in downtown Modesto.

Leadership Modesto’s 2017 class organizers say the painted crosswalks will hopefully raise awareness of the arts community. They also hope the paintings will draw more people downtown.

As of Wednesday, only two crosswalks were painted.

After May 12, people can find the crosswalks at the intersections at 10th and 11th streets along I Street.