Sacramento Mayor Unveils Plan to House Homeless in Churches

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has unveiled a plan to use churches to house the homeless in the city.

According to a press release, Steinberg says he wants to tap into the community and faith-based organizations to help tackle the city’s problem of helping the homeless.

Steinberg says if 20 congregations shelter 20 people “we can create 400 shelter slots in the very near future.”

To make Steinberg’s plan happen, city codes will have to be adjusted to allow the “micro-shelters” to operate.

Right now, small residential shelters have to be 500 feet from churches and faith congregations.

City staff are researching and will report back with recommended changes to city code.