Sacramento Metro Chamber Heading to D.C.

The Sacramento Metro Chamber will be traveling to Washington D.C. with a delegation of business, civic, and political representatives from the six-county Sacramento region. It's an event known as "Cap-To-Cap." Now in it's 47th year, "Cap-To-Cap" brings representatives of Sacramento to meet with our federal representatives and collectively promote the Capitol Region, safeguard our resources, and discuss priority initiatives.
More info:
Sacramento Metro Chamber
Cap-To-Cap
April 29th-May 3rd
MetroChamber.org
Hashtag: #CapToCap17