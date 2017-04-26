Sacramento Metro Chamber Heading to D.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento Metro Chamber will be traveling to Washington D.C. with a delegation of business, civic, and political representatives from the six-county Sacramento region. It's an event known as "Cap-To-Cap." Now in it's 47th year, "Cap-To-Cap" brings representatives of Sacramento to meet with our federal representatives and collectively promote the Capitol Region, safeguard our resources, and discuss priority initiatives.

More info:

Sacramento Metro Chamber

Cap-To-Cap

April 29th-May 3rd

MetroChamber.org

Hashtag: #CapToCap17