Salute to Service: Cider for a Cause – Trips for Kids

In today's Salute to Service, FOX40 is recognizing The Edible Pedal and Two Rivers Cider as they raise money for the nonprofit Trips for Kids. The organization's mission is to promote a healthy lifestyle by getting underprivileged kids exploring nature on their bikes. John Boyer - owner of Edible Pedal - says that there are many benefits to getting kids pedaling in the great outdoors.

Trips for Kids is based in the bay area but in a matter of weeks will have a Sacramento chapter. In the meantime, Edible Pedal and Two Rivers Cider are teaming up on Sunday at noon to throw a fundraiser for the nonprofit at 4311 Attawa Avenue in Sacramento.

Various bicycles and bike parts donated by local businesses will be up for auction... Live music will be playing.. And Two Rivers Cider will be on tap for guests.