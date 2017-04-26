Starbucks Baristas Swap Out Unicorns for Dragons

Starbucks baristas are done with the Unicorn Frappuccino and have moved on to the "secret" Dragon Frappuccino.
The drink reportedly came about when a barista ran out of the ingredients for the popular unicorn drink and had to create something new on the spot.
Technically, this drink is not an official Starbucks drink; so, ordering it may be difficult.
Those who find themselves wanting to try the new Dragon frap will have to give specific directions and ingredients to their barista.
The ingredients are: a mix of Starbucks' Green Tea Frappuccino, vanilla bean powder and berry cup swirl. The berry ingredient comes from the Unicorn Frappuccino.
Social Media Reacts