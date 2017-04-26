Starbucks Baristas Swap Out Unicorns for Dragons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starbucks baristas are done with the Unicorn Frappuccino and have moved on to the "secret" Dragon Frappuccino.

The drink reportedly came about when a barista ran out of the ingredients for the popular unicorn drink and had to create something new on the spot.

Technically, this drink is not an official Starbucks drink; so, ordering it may be difficult.

Those who find themselves wanting to try the new Dragon frap will have to give specific directions and ingredients to their barista.

The ingredients are: a mix of Starbucks' Green Tea Frappuccino, vanilla bean powder and berry cup swirl. The berry ingredient comes from the Unicorn Frappuccino.

Social Media Reacts

Just when I thought @Starbucks was done with me, they pull me back in with a DRAGON FRAPPUCCINO! Is it destiny? Yes, it may damn well be. pic.twitter.com/TfVW8cMflk — Dragoneer (@Dragoneer) April 26, 2017

Didn't mean to but it's an easy way to make your local barista mad! 😂 #dragonfrappuccino #starbucks pic.twitter.com/hAOQ7adIBj — Manny Garcia (@ManuelEmileo) April 26, 2017