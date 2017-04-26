Two Men Steal Drugs from Walgreens in Elk Grove; Search for Suspects Underway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Police are investigating after a two men robbed a Walgreens pharmacy in Elk Grove on Wednesday.

At 2:58 p.m., police received a call from the Walgreens on Laguna Boulevard near Bruceville Road, as it was being robbed by two men. One of the men jumped behind the counter of the pharmacy and demanded drugs.

The pair got away with some drugs, but officers do not know how many medications were taken or what type.

No weapons were used during the robbery.

A search is happening in the area of Skypark and Florin.