Water-Wise Garden, Preview of the Curtis Park Home Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is getting a preview of the upcoming Curtis Park Home Tour in addition to checking out the water-wise garden.

Event is happening April 29

Curtis Park Home & Garden Tour

Public · Hosted by Sierra 2 Center

The 31st Annual SCNA Home & Garden Tour

Live music, food trucks and info booths family event!

Join us for a self guided tour of several spectacular homes and gardens in the Curtis Park neighborhood. Stroll the tree lined streets to view 1920’s architecture and interiors modeled after Spanish revival, Tudor and Storybook designs.

$20 SCNA members/ $25 non-members; on-site sales $25/$30

Get Tickets! https://goo.gl/ccZ4sm

Learn More https://goo.gl/aWLqiR

Become a SCNA member https://goo.gl/U0XM4A