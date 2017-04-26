Water-Wise Garden, Preview of the Curtis Park Home Tour

Event is happening April 29
Curtis Park Home & Garden Tour
Public · Hosted by Sierra 2 Center
The 31st Annual SCNA Home & Garden Tour
Live music, food trucks and info booths family event!
Join us for a self guided tour of several spectacular homes and gardens in the Curtis Park neighborhood. Stroll the tree lined streets to view 1920’s architecture and interiors modeled after Spanish revival, Tudor and Storybook designs.
$20 SCNA members/ $25 non-members; on-site sales $25/$30
Get Tickets! https://goo.gl/ccZ4sm
Learn More https://goo.gl/aWLqiR
Become a SCNA member https://goo.gl/U0XM4A