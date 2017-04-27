Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cattlemens has been serving top quality hand cut steaks for over 45 years now. Today they joined Gary and Lori in the kitchen to celebrate "National Prime Rib Day." They definitely came prepared by bringing in a whopping 13lb prime rib! Their prime rib is roasted overnight for 18 hours and just happens to be the fan favorite. Celebrate National Prime Rib Day with Cattlemens!

More info:

Cattlemens

12409 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova

(916) 985-3030

Cattlemens.com

Facebook: Cattlemens

Twitter: @Cattlemens