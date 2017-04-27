Deputies Identify Person of Interest in Deadly Highlands High School Track Assault

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says a person of interest has been identified in Wednesday morning’s deadly attack on the Highlands High School track.

Deputies say they arrested an 18-year-old man for an unrelated assault Wednesday afternoon near Fair Oaks Boulevard and Howe Avenue. Investigators say it was an unprovoked attack on an elderly woman.

The man’s identity was not immediately made public by the Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say the attack at Highlands High School happened earlier in the day. A 61-year-old woman was injured and an 86-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Sheriff’s Sergeant Tony Turnbull, both victims at Highlands High School were sexually assaulted.

The attacker ran off toward Walerga Road after the attack, detectives said. He was described only as a black man in his 30’s with medium complexion, about 5-feet-6-inches tall, and about 150-160 pounds. He had short, curly hair, was clean shaven and wore black sweatpants and a burgundy sweatshirt.