Reporting to the Digital Sales Manager, the Digital Sales Coordinator is responsible for supporting digital sales efforts for Tribune Company’s KTXL FOX40 station based in Sacramento, CA.

The Digital Sales Assistant will work strategically with our sales staff to generate creative solutions that deliver results through our digital marketing services. The individual should possess knowledge of integrated marketing, social media, SEO and SEM.

To apply please visit www.tribunemedia.com job id#2017-45640