Elderly Woman Sentenced for Hit-and-Run that Killed Father, 10-Year-Old Daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In matching T-shirts, holding tightly to pictures and to each other, loved ones walked out of a Sacramento County courtroom together. The outcome was not what they hoped for.

"No, I don't think it was fair," said Angela Osborn, whose husband and daughter died in the crash.

Regina Wander was sentenced Thursday, a year and a half after authorities say her car crashed into the Osborn family's van.

It happened on Wyda Way and the Alta Arden Expressway. Dad KC Osborn and daughter Michelle both died.

"She was sentenced to a two year prison term, which was then suspended for a five year probation term and a possibility of one year in county jail or house arrest," Angela Osborn said.

The CHP says Wander, in her 70s, was fleeing the scene of another crash when she hit the van going 72 mph.

Wander was charged with hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

"One moment you feel really angry and then the next you feel a little sadness towards her," said Stephanie Stern, Angela Osborn's sister.

Angela Osborn lost her husband and 10-year-old little girl, and while the case is closed the pain will never go away.

"I'm always going to miss my husband. I'm always going to miss my daughter," Angela Osborn said. "I'm always going to wish they were here, and they're never going to be here."

FOX40 caught up with Regina Wander outside the courtroom Thursday but she declined to comment on her sentence.