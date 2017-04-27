Foster Farms Recalls Chicken Patties Contaminated with Plastic Materials

Foster Poultry Farms is recalling 131,880 pounds of frozen chicken patty products after the USDA said Thursday that they could have been contaminated with “foreign materials.”

The materials themselves are from plastic found in Foster Farms packaging materials. They may have been added to 5 pound bags of 20 pieces of breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat produced on Feb. 15.

The item subject to recall was shipped to distribution centers in California as well as Alaska, Arizona, Utah and Washington. It has an establishment number of “P-33901” and a “best by” date of Feb. 15, 2018.

Three separate consumer complaints brought to light the contamination, however, there have not been any reports of consumers experiencing any injuries or illnesses as a result of eating the patties.