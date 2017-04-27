FOX40 Special Report: President Trump’s First 100 Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a tradition dating back to the nation's 32nd president.

Franklin Roosevelt's promise back in 1933 to pull the country out of the Great Depression, is viewed by historians as the beginning of the 100 day benchmark -- a milestone President Donald Trump will reach Saturday.

And there is no shortage of opinions on President Trump's job performance thus far.

"The President of the United States keeps saying things are demonstrably, unquestionably, opinion aside, 100 percent false," said Shep Smith.

"Donald Trump and his team are going to be aggressively standing up for American workers and American manufacturing," said Laura Ingram.

But how are some local voters feeling? It's a question FOX40 wanted an answer to.

Enter Dianna Verba, Shane Burrows and Lorenzo Ramsey.

Verba is a Republican who voted for Trump and volunteered for his campaign. Burrows is a Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, and was also a Clinton volunteer. And Ramsey is an independent who also backed Clinton.

Their perspectives on the president differ.

During a near 45 minute conversation, the three discussed several of the president's key campaign promises.

On the wall

"Personally I would donate as much as I possibly could if it's not funded," Verba said. "And I think there's many Americans that would voluntarily help build that wall."

"Part of that promise wasn't making the American people pay for it. Making us spend billions of dollars," Burrows said. "I think it's a great idea to have the Trump supporters, if they want to, spend their money on the wall. Even though, in my opinion, the wall is immoral and a waste of money."

"Why would we invest billions of dollars that can go towards infrastructure, that can go toward investing our schools, when we understand that this wall isn't going to do very much in terms of protecting us?" Ramsey said.

"It did great things for America and to completely take that away would be disastrous," Burrows said.

Ramsey was "not at all" surprised that Trump did not get his version of healthcare through.

"There was a lot of misinformation. There were a lot of people actually saying they have the Affordable Care Act but not Obamacare," Ramsey said. "They thought they were two completely different things. So, once people saw Obamacare wasn't this bad thing and it was beneficial, they started to rail against the idea it would be repealed."

Verba, on the other hand, does not see President Trump's initial attempt to pass a health care bill as his failure.

"I shouldn't say this, but I don't trust Paul Ryan," Verba said. "I think a lot of Trump supporters do not trust him."

There have been airstrikes in Syria and Afghanistan, and talks with China on stopping the threat of North Korea.

"I believe we need to have tough leadership," Verba said. "And in order to get peace in the world, you have to have peace through strength, just like Ronald Reagan did."

"I think it's better to talk your way out of an issue than go to war," Burrows said. "More people die and it's more money."

"You can only talk your way out of a war if your enemy is listening, and the enemy is not listening," Verba responded. "And that's why there has to be some show of force."

"He doesn't have the background to know how to deal with these countries culturally or politically, and that is an absolute requirement in my book," Ramsey said.

On the economy and rebuilding America

In one area, there was a glimmer of consensus among the trio.

"We want jobs," Ramsey said.

"I think that infrastructure is a great idea," Burrows said. "We need to do that."

When the panel was then asked to grade the President's performance the responses were mixed, yet passionate.

"An F," Ramsey said. "He's a Republican president with a Republican majority in both houses, yet he has no legislative achievements."

"I actually, truthfully would give him a B plus," Verba said. "I was hoping that he would be able to kind of get over and step over the people who are opposing him."

"A D minus," Burrows said. "Because it probably could have gone worse."

When asked how it could have gone worse, Burrows was frank.

"We could not be sitting here right now," he said.