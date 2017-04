Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is sailing in the Washington Lake getting a preview of what the Sailing Club's Open House event will be like.

Open House

April 29th, 2017

10:30 am. - 3:30 p.m.

This event is open to everyone—Sailors and non-sailors, young and old. Bring warm, waterproof clothing and a life jacket if you have one. If not, one will be provided. Free Rides will be given depending on weather conditions on a first-come, first-served basis.

Port of West Sacramento Lake Washington Sailing Club