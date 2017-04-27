Local Emcee Shares the Impact March of Dimes has on Families Like His

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of families will descend on the State Capitol this weekend for the 2017 March of Dimes, March for Babies. It's an important event that helps raise funds to fight against premature birth and infant mortality and promote healthy babies. Martina Del Bonta got a chance to sit down with Emcee - The Wake Up Call’s Gavin Ferguson about why this cause is so close to his heart. Just last year, Gavin and his wife gave birth to a stillborn named Phoebe. It’s a moment that changed his life forever and pushed him to dedicate his time to March of Dimes, being a source of support for others going through the same tragic experience.