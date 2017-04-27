Missing Snowmobiler Found Dead in Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department say they found the body of missing snowmobiler, Charles Duston, Wednesday evening after three days of searching.

Authorities say Duston’s body was found about 4 miles from his snowmobile in a snowy rugged area.

He was last heard from on April 17.

Those who knew the 67-year-old Pinecrest man say he was well-equipped for the wilderness, and he frequented the area.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of his death. Foul play is not suspected.

