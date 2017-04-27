Raquela from Paradox Voice Band is talking to Paul about her group's new album; she will performing in the studio also. Raquela is based in the Sacramento area, but the group is based in the Bay Area.
Paradox Voice Band Releases Debut Album
-
The New Up Performs at FOX40
-
Who is Performing at Donald Trump’s Inauguration and Who Isn’t?
-
J. Geils Band Guitarist John Geils Dies at 71
-
California Storm Raises Mudslide Fear, Triggers Evacuations
-
Two Members of Tower of Power Hit by Train in Oakland
-
-
Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Reportedly Hurt
-
Britney Spears Asks for Prayers for Her Niece
-
New STEAM-Based Early College High School
-
Al Jarreau, Grammy-Winning Jazz Singer, Dead at 76
-
March for Science: Protesters Gather Worldwide to Support ‘Evidence’
-
-
Inauguration Announcer on Being Cut by Trump: ‘I Thought I Was Going to Commit Suicide’
-
Visiting Basketball Fans Impressed with Changes to Downtown Sacramento
-
Sacramento Ranked 10th ‘Hottest Housing Market’ for 2017