Suisun City Police, Residents on High Alert after Recent Spike in Crime

SUISUN CITY -- Home burglaries, armed robberies and even a pair of shootings in downtown Suisun City had the community gathering at a town hall meeting Thursday in hopes of finding a solution.

The meeting lasted well over two hours and many concerned citizens, along with the chief of police and some of his staff, wanted to figure out how they could team up with the goal of bringing those behind the crimes to justice.

Residents say they have not seen anything like the recent string of crimes, which have been stacking up since the middle of March.

Many of those concerned citizens made their way to the Kroc Center to hear from police about what they can do better in order to, ultimately, feel safe again.

"Call us and we will go out there and see if they are bad people, and if they're trying to do a bad thing," said Suisun City Police Chief Tom Mattos.

"I think the key is awareness," said Derrick Holland, a Suisun City resident. "People need to get back to being neighbors to each other, and talking to one another, and saying hello."

Since March 17 there have been 13 home burglaries in Suisun City, all with the same M.O. The suspects have even been captured on home surveillance video, but still remain at large. But it's not just home burglaries in Suisun. Five armed robberies and two shootings have taken place as well.

"We have to work together," Chief Mattos said. "They are literally our eyes and ears in this community, and often times they have information that is vital to us and they just don't know how to get it to us."

Mattos encouraged residents to bring back the neighborhood watch program, along with a point person to shuttle information to police.