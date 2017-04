Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eric Foster and Kristy Levings joined Gary and Lori outside to talk about the upcoming California Honey Festival. Enjoy honey tastings, bee keeping, a kid zone, food and drinks, bee friendly gardening, and more! The event will be in downtown Woodland and it will be sweet!

More info:

California Honey Festival

May 6th

10am-5pm

Downtown Woodland between 3rd and College

CaliforniaHoneyFestival.com