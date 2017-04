Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kristie Middleton of The Humane Society of the U.S. shows you how to change the way you eat and live healthier. Her book "Meat-Less" focuses on how to cut back on meats and get nutrients from alternative foods. It gives you ideas of how to limit meat consumption, rather than giving up meat entirely. Transform the way you eat with "Meat-Less."

More info:

Meat-Less book signing

Friday, 6:30pm

Zest Vegan Kitchen

2620 Sunset Blvd #1, Rocklin

(916) 824-1688

KristieMiddleton.com/events