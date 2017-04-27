FOX40’s Creative Services team is looking for a full-time Writer/Producer/Editor. The Writer/Producer/Editor will create on-air promotion spots, messaging and campaigns for FOX40 News, FOX40 programming, and FOX40 events from concept to completion.

The Writer/Producer/Editor will be experienced in producing daily topical, tune-in, proof of performance, and image on-air promotion campaigns on tight deadlines. Should be expert at writing, producing and editing snappy, focused, original spots that provide viewers with a compelling reason to turn to FOX40 News over the competition.

To apply, please visit www.tribunemedia.com job id#2017-45642