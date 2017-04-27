Your Weekend, April 27

Posted 10:40 AM, April 27, 2017, by , Updated at 10:39AM, April 27, 2017

Courtesy of Sacramento365, FOX40 has a list of fun things to do in our area.

Kids Ninja Warrior and Healthy Family Fest
Elk Grove Regional Park
Sat 9am-5pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/kids-ninja-warrior-healthy-family-fest/

 

Yomen: A Spring Celebration

Maidu Museum & Historic Site
Sat 10am-2pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/yomen-spring-celebration/

 

Sacto Mofo 10 Block Party
Sacramento Railyards
Sat 11am-7pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacto-mofo-10-block-party/

 

Kids Day in the Park
Hagan Park
Sat 11am-3pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/kids-day-park/

 

Make it a Night Pick:

Treatment ($9 at 9pm) Show
B Street Theatre
Sat 9pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/treatment-9-9pm/

 

Restaurant Pick:
Centro Cocina Mexicana

Bar Pick:
Blue Cue

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, April 20

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, February 16

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, April 6

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, February 2

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, March 16

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, February 9

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, March 9

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, April 13

  • Lifestyle Morning

    Your Weekend, February 23

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, January 5

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, March 30

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, January 26

  • Lifestyle Morning

    Your Weekend, March 23