MODESTO -- Modesto Police set up traffic cones Friday afternoon ahead of Ann Coulter's planned speech at the Stanislaus County Republican Party's annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

Police remained tight-lipped about their security plans for Friday, after protests in Berkeley were tense but ultimately peaceful.

Protests were expected to begin around 5 p.m., organizers said.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was outside selling Donald Trump pins and "Make America Great Again" hats.