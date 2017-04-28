Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Philip Arndt, Comcast Government Affairs Director-Sacramento Valley, talks about "Comcast Cares Day" and it's impact on communities around the country. The 16th Annual Comcast Cares Day brings volunteers together to work on community projects. On April 22nd volunteers were busy at West Campus High School in Sacramento cleaning up and landscaping the school grounds. It's a great event that brings people together for the common goal of improving our community.

