Comedian Tommy Davidson Comes to Rancho Cordova

Posted 11:18 AM, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 10:50AM, April 28, 2017

Comedian Tommy Davidson is making a trip to Rancho Cordova, CA returning to one of his favorite clubs. Tommy is taking a few days off from his new TV series, "The Vacation Creation," to headline TOMMY T'S from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29.