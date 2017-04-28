Fairfield Police: Suspect in Deadly Bar Shooting At Large

FAIRFIELD — The suspect in a homicide at a bar Thursday is still at large.

Detectives are investigating after officers discovered a man with at least one gunshot wound in the doorway of a bar on West Texas Street in Fairfield, near Allan Witt Park.

The 20-year-old victim was transported to a trauma center and later died.

The suspect fled down West Texas Street, prior to the officers’ arrival following reports that came in around 10:30 p.m. Officials, with the help of a CHP helicopter, were unable to find the suspect Thursday night.

The Fairfield Police Department reports that the shooting suspect is a Hispanic male in his 20s. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt during the incident.

