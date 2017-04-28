In Your Neighborhood: Auburn

This week for In Your Neighborhood, Gary and Sarah are hanging out in Auburn checking out all of the hots spots.
- Knee Deep Brewery
- 13395 New Airport Rd., Ste. H
Auburn, CA 95602
Phone: (530) 797-HOPS
- Old Town Auburn
- Auburn Coffee Company "Auburn Coffee Company is located in Old Town Auburn which has plenty to offer. We contribute our Kombucha Bar, hand crafted espresso drinks, and fresh locally sourced pastries. We look like an old house because that is exactly what we are." 1425 Lincoln Way
- Edelweiss Restaurant 2 "Edelweiss was opened in June of 1989. It is a family run/owned business. We serve over 45 different types of omelettes, over 30 types of sandwiches, beer, wine, mimosas, and espressos! The ONLY complaint we get from our customers is that there is too much food on one plate! Come join us for some great service and some great food." 111 Sacramento St Auburn, California
- Ikeda's Bakery "Perhaps our most famous and top selling item is our fresh baked pies. Every morning at 4AM, our team begins baking pies, cookies, coffee cake, and other delicious baked goods so that you can enjoy items made fresh every morning." 13500 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 95603