Injured, Disabled Vets Get Back in the Game Thanks to Sports Experience Day Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The 10th annual "Thank You For Your Service" Sports Experience Day was held in Sacramento Thursday, helping injured, sick and wounded veterans get back in the game.

"They get the opportunity have to camaraderie that they so miss when they leave service, and that's also huge factor in this event," program supervisor Annie Desalernos said. "It's not just trying new sports to try all year around to stay fit."

For many men and women in the armed forces, the challenges after returning from tours abroad -- physically and mentally -- can be overwhelming.

The program's goal is to help and inspire.

"What's very common is for folks not to be plugged in to the fact that most of our veterans have invisible disabilities. That would be traumatic brain injury, post traumatic stress," Desalernos said.

Thursday's events gave athletes the opportunities to try sports they thought they`d never try again, like swimming, riding a bike, weightlifting, scuba diving and even archery.

That's exactly what Jeff Fabry is coaching veterans to do. He lost his arm and leg when he was 15, but that didn't stop him from becoming one of the best Paralympic archers in the world.

"I wasn't able to serve so I look at it as saying thank you to our men and women and I also feel I'm helping our country at the same time," Fabry said.

Fabry says he helps the country by helping veterans like Kenny Patton.

"I went and participated and there were 600 veterans in wheelchairs. It was just an eye opening experience for me. And always being competitive and playing sports it was just, 'OK, I'm back,'" Patton said.

Patton suffered a spinal injury while in the Air Force. It wasn't until he went to his first Paralympic softball game that he realized sports are a great way to feel competitive again.

Now, Patton plays for the Sacramento Giants and shares his love for sports with other veterans as well. The lesson -- anything is possible.

"Pulling each other up and nobody is putting anyone down here," Patton said. "It's constant drive and motivation and that's one thing that, in the military, it stays with you."