Judge Approves Violent Sex Offender’s Move to Yuba County

MARYSVILLE — A Monterey County judge has approved the relocation of a violent sex offender to Yuba County.

Eldridge Chaney Jr. is set to move into a home just outside Marysville’s city limits. The Yuba County sheriff and district attorney are not happy with the decision, nor are neighbors, that Chaney won’t be housed in Monterey County.

Chaney was convicted of attacking and raping a teenager in Monterey County in 1986.

Yuba County District Attorney Patrick McGrath says Chaney will be monitored 24/7.