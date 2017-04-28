Modesto Boxing Gym Owner Wanted for Lewd Acts with a Child, Sexual Intercourse with a Minor

MODESTO — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 46-year-old Eugenio “Gene” Hermosillo for sexual crimes against children.
Authorities say he is wanted for lewd acts with a child of 14 or 15 years of age and unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 18.
The community knows him as a coach and owner of Hermosillo’s Modesto Boxing Gym.
Hermosillo is to be considered armed and dangerous.
The suspect was last seen in a dark grey Prius in the Modesto area.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you call 911.
37.639097 -120.996878