Modesto Boxing Gym Owner Wanted for Lewd Acts with a Child, Sexual Intercourse with a Minor

MODESTO — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 46-year-old Eugenio “Gene” Hermosillo for sexual crimes against children.

Authorities say he is wanted for lewd acts with a child of 14 or 15 years of age and unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 18.

The community knows him as a coach and owner of Hermosillo’s Modesto Boxing Gym.

Hermosillo is to be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect was last seen in a dark grey Prius in the Modesto area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you call 911.