Eric Denio of "Denio's Farmers Market and Swap Meet" joined Gary and Lori on the patio to talk about the upcoming "Nonprofit Day" event. All nonprofit groups are urged to get in touch with Denio's and join them as they host their 2nd Annual Nonprofit Day. Carry Templeton runs the "Last Wild Place Mustang Preserve" and will be just one of the people showcasing their organization at the event.

More info:

Nonprofit Day at Denio's

Sunday, April 30th, 10:30am-3:30pm

Denio's Farmers Market & Swap Meet

1551 Vineyard Road, Roseville

(916) 782-2704

DeniosMarket.com

Facebook: Denio's Farmers Market

Twitter: @DeniosMarket