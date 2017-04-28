Pilot, 75, Killed in Kern County Plane Crash

KEENE (AP) — A 75-year-old pilot has died while heading to a California gathering of vintage Soviet airplanes.

Kern County coroner’s officials say Gilbert Thomas Gutierrez of Phoenix, Arizona, was killed in Thursday’s crash.

His single-engine aircraft went down near the town of Keene, about 75 miles north of Los Angeles.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was a Yak-18A, a type of training aircraft first produced in the 1950s.

The plane was on its way to an event called “All Red Star” in Porterville. It’s an annual gathering of enthusiasts of former Soviet and Communist Bloc aircraft.