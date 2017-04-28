Protesters Stage Sit-In after Officers Awarded for Dazion Flenaugh Shooting

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento chapter of Black Lives Matter are refusing to leave a sit-in at Sacramento City Hall after officers were given awards for their involvement in the shooting death of Dazion Flenaugh.

Although told to leave, a group of protesters have been standing outside and sitting inside city hall more than an hour past the building’s closing time.

Thursday the Sacramento Police Department held its Commendation Awards Ceremony. During the event, three of the officers in the April 2016 shooting death of 40-year-old Dazion Flenaugh were honored for their involvement.

On April 8 police say Flenaugh threatened the surrounding South Sacramento area community after fleeing from a patrol car. He allegedly broke into multiple homes, threatening a resident with a pickax. Officials then say he charged at officers with knives he had stolen from one of the homes.

Family members claim the 40-year-old was bipolar and had not been treated for his mental illness.

All three officers were later cleared, the Sacramento District Attorney saying they acted in self defense.