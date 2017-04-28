Stockton Nonprofit Urojas Ordered to Make Improvements in Wake of Deadly Oakland Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A deadly fire at an Oakland nonprofit organization is prompting Stockton city officials to come down harder on Urojas Community Services, according to the organizations leaders.

Pastor Valerie Carroll tells FOX40 they are currently under fire watch after code enforcement cited the organization about three weeks ago.

Carroll says they have been ordered to fix windows, purchase an upgraded fire system and fix potholes. Carroll says they’ve already fixed one problem — the heating system.

Urojas Community Services has two other facilities in Oakland.

At one of the buildings four people died in a fire. Carroll says since that happened the city of Stockton has ordered changes at their organization.

Organizers say they cater to homeless women and children and provide housing, food and life skills classes.

“After the...unfortunate incident that happened in Oakland now they’re coming out on us harder out here and they're two separate issues,” said Pastor Valerie Carroll.

“We’re not trying to close down, we want to be here to help these women," said Stephanie Daniels, Urojas office manager. "'Cause if we close down these women really don’t have anywhere to go.”

Organizers say it will cost them $10,000 to make the improvements. They are seeking out donations as well as contractors who can donate their services.

FOX40 has also filed an open records request, asking the city’s code enforcement what other violations Urojas may be facing. We are expecting those results in two weeks.