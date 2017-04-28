Strong Winds Topple Trees, Cause Damage Throughout Modesto

MODESTO — High winds brought down trees throughout Modesto Friday, causing damage to homes and cars.

At the Northlake Apartments on Floyd Avenue a large cedar tree fell through the roof of a residence, crashing into a room where two occupants were located. No one was injured in the incident, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

On 14th Street a branch, and the beehive inside of it, fell onto a vehicle driving down the road. The driver sustained minor injuries.

Wind gusts increased in speed throughout Friday, reaching 39 mph by the afternoon.