Strong Winds Topple Trees, Cause Damage Throughout Modesto

Posted 9:20 PM, April 28, 2017, by

A large cedar toppled over in the wind, crashing through the roof of an apartment complex. (Credit: Modesto Fire Department)

MODESTO — High winds brought down trees throughout Modesto Friday, causing damage to homes and cars.

At the Northlake Apartments on Floyd Avenue a large cedar tree fell through the roof of a residence, crashing into a room where two occupants were located. No one was injured in the incident, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. (Credit: Modesto Fire Department)

On 14th Street a branch, and the beehive inside of it, fell onto a vehicle driving down the road. The driver sustained minor injuries.

Wind gusts increased in speed throughout Friday, reaching 39 mph by the afternoon.

 