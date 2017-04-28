Suspect Arrested for Firebombing at Fairfield Police Department

FAIRFIELD — A suspect is in custody after a firebombing at the Fairfield Police Department early Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police heard an explosion and noticed the fire in front of the lobby. Officers responded and put the flames out with an extinguisher.

The device is believed to be something homemade with a small propane tank.

The suspect was located at 1:40 a.m. and is currently in custody being questioned.

Authorities are also investigating two other similar incidents that happened late Thursday night that may be connected to the suspect.

Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday, there was a similar explosion at an apartment complex located at 2999 North Street and at 11 p.m. a car was firebombed on Thames Court.

At this time, there is no known motive for these crimes.