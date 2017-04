Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Camille and Kennerly Kitt joined us to show off their musical talent. They are known as the "Harp Twins" and it's immediately apparent why. Take a listen and check them out at their upcoming show tomorrow at the Yuba College Theater.

More info:

Harp Twins Live Concert

Saturday, April 28th, 7:30pm

Yuba College Theater

(530) 741-6829

YubaSutterArts.org

HarpTwins.com