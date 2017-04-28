The Mother Whose Son’s Wish Inspired a Worldwide Movement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATOMAS -- They grant a wish every 17 minutes worldwide, but the Make-A-Wish Foundation was born out of a mother’s tragedy.

Linda Pauling started the foundation 37 years ago after her son Christopher Greicius passed away from Leukemia. Just days before he died, law enforcement in Arizona granted his biggest wish -- to become a real cop.

“It was a marvelous, marvelous day,” Pauling said as she sat inside the wishing room at the Wishing Place in Natomas.

Days later, on May 3, 1980, Chris passed away. Out of the tragedy of losing her son and watching the joy he was given in his last days, Pauling said her life's purpose was revealed.

“It all came together, that this was what I was supposed to do, to help make other kids dreams come true and to be able to give those memories to other families,” Pauling said. “That became a mission for me.”

It didn’t take Pauling and a handful of her friends long to form the first Make-A-Wish chapter, and over the next four years she said the organization went global. It has been growing ever since.

World Wish Day takes place every year on April 29, in honor of the day that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish.

The Make-A-Wish Northeastern California and Northern Nevada chapter was founded in 1983 by Frank Ramos and has granted more than 6,000 wishes to children in the community.