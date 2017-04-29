Armed Suspect Robs Sacramento Gas Station 3 Times in 2 Weeks

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento AM-PM gas station has been robbed three times in the span of two weeks by the same armed man.

The Sacramento Police Department reported the robberies Saturday. Officials are still searching for the suspect.

The first robbery at the 8880 Fruitridge Road gas station happened on April 15, with another taking place three days later on April 18 and the most recent occurring Monday.

In all three incidents the armed man entered the business between the hours of 8:30 and 11:30 p.m., approached the clerk and demanded money while threatening the employee with his gun.

In one incident the suspect fired his gun into the ceiling.

There have been no injuries reported as a result of the robberies.

The suspect has been described by police as a white, Hispanic, or Middle Eastern man who is approximately 30 years old. He stands at 6-feet tall and has a medium build as well as a dark beard.