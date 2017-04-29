Juvenile Arrested in El Dorado County Homicide

EL DORADO COUNTY — A juvenile is in custody for murder charges after the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office received a call they labeled “suspicious circumstance.”

Just before 11 p.m. Friday, authorities discovered a man inside a home near the 100 block of Argonaut Drive in Diamond Springs.

The 41-year-old man had a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim’s truck and a juvenile resident was also missing from the home.

Detectives were able to locate both the juvenile and truck. The suspect was detained after authorities determined the juvenile had shot the family member.

The authorities are still investigating this matter.