Man Killed in West Sacramento’s First Homicide of 2017

WEST SACRAMENTO — A man was found dead on the sidewalk in a residential neighborhood in West Sacramento around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was 20-30 years old. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene near 1800 Merkley Avenue.

A gray sedan was seen leaving the area after the shooting. Other than that, police have no other possible suspect information.

The police department does not believe this was a random attack but the investigation is ongoing.

This is the first homicide of 2017 for West Sacramento.

Those with any information are asked to call (916) 372-3375.