Sacramento Crews Battle Flames at Troubled Vacant Home

SACRAMENTO — Neighbors on Truckee Way in Sacramento said Saturday that a vacant residence has been the scene of a number of problems after crews extinguished a fire started in its backyard.

Near Truckee Way and 34th Street, charred remnants are all that remain of a shed in the backyard of a boarded-up home.

The Sacramento Fire Department received a call about the fire at 7:53 p.m. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames within minutes of their arrival, preventing them from spreading to nearby trees and other homes.

While on scene, battalion chief Craig Wiedenhoeft told FOX40 that the fire department had recently been called to the same home for another fire.

At this time the Sacramento Fire Department cannot say what the cause of the fire was. However, neighbors told FOX40 that squatters, who have been taking shelter inside of the residence since the beginning of this year, have been an issue.

No one was injured in the flames.