Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Wife Ciara Welcome Baby Girl

The singer and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband welcomed their new baby Friday, the couple announced on their social media accounts.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson. No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You,” Ciara wrote on Instagram under a picture of her at the beach.

The baby girl weighed in at 7 pounds and 13 ounces, the singer wrote.

The couple married last summer in England and announced they were expecting their first child together during the fall. This is the 28-year-old Wilson’s first child. Ciara has a young son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Before announcing her latest pregnancy, Ciara told CNN that having her first son was “game changing for my life as a woman.”