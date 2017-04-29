Trump Signs Two Executive Orders on Trade

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on trade before his rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night.

One of the orders directs a review of all existing trade agreements and the second establishes an Office of Trade and Manufacturing.

“We believe in ‘Made in the USA,’ and it’s coming back faster and faster,” Trump said. “We’ve taken unprecedented steps to bring back American wealth, American jobs and American dreams.”

The President was greeted with cheers and chants of “USA! USA!” as his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, mingled with factory workers.

Trump then handed the pen to one of his top trade advisers, Peter Navarro, who will head the new trade office in addition to leading the newly formed White House National Trade Council.

In his first 100 days in office, Trump signed more executive orders than any president has since Harry Truman more than 70 years ago.

However, unlike many of his recent predecessors, Trump has been criticized for not scoring any major legislative victories.

Trump is marking his 100th day in office with the rally, which falls the same evening as the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, an event the President pointedly decided to skip as his relations with the media grew tense early in his administration.