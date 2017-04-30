3 Killed in Rollover Crash on Highway 160

SACRAMENTO — Three people were killed in a rollover crash on the northbound side of Highway 160 at Northgate Boulevard.

A SUV left the roadway, striking a tree off in a ravine off the shoulder of the roadway near the Del Paso Boulevard offramp. Two men and a woman inside that car died.

It is not known what led up to the fatal crash, although officials are saying this was a case of reckless driving.

Traffic backed up along the highway caused another crash at the site. No injuries were reported from that crash.

