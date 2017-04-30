8 People Injured in Mass Shooting at San Diego Pool; Gunman Killed by Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Eight people were hospitalized after being shot at a University City apartment complex pool Sunday afternoon, police said. The gunman was killed by San Diego police.

Several of the victims were in critical condition at various hospitals around San Diego, according to San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman.

FOX40 sister station KSWB reports that the chief said they do not have any information on the shooter and his motive. She only described him as a white man who was wearing brown shorts.

Dozens of San Diego police officers responded to the La Jolla Crossroads Apartments at Judicial Drive and Sydney Court after getting a call at 6:07 p.m. from numerous witnesses of a mass shooting.

Witness: "The shooter had a gun in one hand and a beer in the other."@fox5sandiego @SanDiegoPD pic.twitter.com/N73XQ55Ch9 — Robert Burns (@RobertBurnsTV) May 1, 2017

A witness told KSWB he saw three people had been shot on a sidewalk at the apartment complex. He ran into the clubhouse and looked out the windows. He saw two other bloody people and one of them was crawling to the other trying to help.

Chief Zimmerman said the police helicopter was the first responder to arrive on the scene. The pilot saw the shooter appear to be reloading his gun at the pool.

"We looked at the pool area where the shooter was sitting there with a beer in one hand and a gun in the other," a witness told KSWB. "The suspect looked pretty relaxed, pretty relaxed."

The witness said he saw police officers approach the pool area. He said the gunman started shooting at the officers, but they shot back at him, killing him.

Police posted to Twitter that the suspect had been shot and there was no further threat at 6:43 p.m.

For families and friends trying to connect with each other, police has set up a reunification center at the northwest corner of Judicial Drive and Golden Haven.