SACRAMENTO — Police say five people were shot Saturday night at a party at a home on 26th Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m., police said. Four men and one woman were shot, according to investigators.

One victim is said to be in serious condition but all are expected to survive.

Investigators did not offer any information about a suspect, only that the suspect was also attending the party.

No one is in custody for the shooting.