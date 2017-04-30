Riverside Brush Fire Engulfs Over 300 Acres

RIVERSIDE — Crews are attacking a brush fire in Riverside that has spread to over 300 acres.

Three helicopters, two air tankers and around 100 firefighters are attempting to suppress what is being called the “Opera Fire.”

At 6:10 p.m., 5 percent of the fire had been contained, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

When crews arrived at the field near the Opera Loop off East Palmyrita Avenue around 3:40 p.m., the fire had taken over 30 acres of vegetation. The flames have spread rapidly through the “light fuels,” or grasses and pine needles, in the area and with the aid of moderate winds.

The fire department says there may be a threat to radio towers on Box Springs Mountain Reserve Park. Residential areas surround the area, but officials have not said whether the homes there are at risk.