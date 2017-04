SACRAMENTO — Three people have been hospitalized following a rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5.

One person sustained critical injuries in the crash.

Fire crews and CHP officers addressed one car that had landed on its side on the roadway near Airport Boulevard.

What led up to the crash is unknown at this time.

